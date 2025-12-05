The Cincinnati Bengals will finally get their full team back when they face the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. One week after getting Joe Burrow back in their lineup, Tee Higgins is scheduled to return from a one-game injury absence.

Higgins has not played since suffering a scary concussion in a Week 12 loss to the New England Patriots. The 23-year-old confirmed to reporters on Friday that he had been cleared from concussion protocol and will face the Bills on Sunday.

“I cleared today,” Higgins said, via Charlie Clifford of NBC 5 Cincinnati. “Today was the last thing I had to do with the doctors. Full go.”

Higgins had been practicing throughout the week, so his announcement does not necessarily come as a surprise. He logged a full practice on Thursday to essentially confirm his Week 14 return.

Higgins' concussion forced him to watch Burrow's return from the sidelines while Mitchell Tinsley started in his place. Tinsley caught two passes for 22 yards but was not asked to do much as the Bengals' defense shockingly stifled Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' offense.

Higgins has been up and down in 2025, but he will finally get to play with his Pro Bowl quarterback for the first time since Week 2, when Burrow suffered a leg injury early in the game. Higgins has caught 40 of his 70 targets for 575 yards and seven touchdowns entering the marquee Week 14 matchup.

Burrow returned with authority in Week 13, notching 261 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 32-14 win over the Ravens. His presence immediately elevated the play of Ja'Marr Chase and Chase Brown, who both accounted for over 100 scrimmage yards in the game.