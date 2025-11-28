Ja'Marr Chase made NFL history that involved Jerry Rice in the Cincinnati Bengals' matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

Going into the game, Chase benefitted from the return of his co-star Joe Burrow, who fully recovered from a turf toe injury he suffered in Week 2. While he performed very well with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, having Burrow back as the offensive leader will elevate the star receiver moving forward.

Throughout the matchup, Chase had a strong display on the field. He made seven catches for 110 yards, putting immense pressure on the Baltimore secondary to stop him.

Chase made league history with one of his catches he made midway through the second quarter, via NFL+. He passed Rice for the fourth-most receiving yards by a player after their first five seasons in the league.

“Ja’Marr Chase passes HOF Jerry Rice for the 4th-most receiving yards by a player in their first 5 career seasons in NFL history,” the post read.

Ja’Marr Chase passes HOF Jerry Rice for the 4th-most receiving yards by a player in their first 5 career seasons in NFL history 🔥 CINvsBAL on NBC

Stream on #NFLPlus + Peacockpic.twitter.com/TED2TAvl3l — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) November 28, 2025

How Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals played against Ravens

Ja'Marr Chase delivered a strong performance with Joe Burrow returning for the Bengals, stunning the Ravens on the road in a 32-14 victory.

Baltimore landed the first punch with a touchdown rush from Derrick Henry, leading 7-3 after the opening quarter. However, Cincinnati exploded by outscoring the host 29-7 for the remainder of the game.

Burrow was efficient in his first game back from injury. He completed 24 passes out of 46 attempts for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

Chase Brown had a solid night in the rushing and receiving attacks. He had 15 carries for 78 yards while recording seven catches for 35 yards. Meanwhile, Andrei Iosivas and Tanner Hudson caught touchdown passes from Burrow.

Cincinnati improved to a 4-8 record on the season, holding the third spot of the AFC North Division standings. They are above the Cleveland Browns while trailing the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at 12th place. They are above the Browns and Las Vegas Raiders while trailing the Miami Dolphins and Ravens.

The Bengals will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.