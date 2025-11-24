The Cincinnati Bengals have seen their season spiral somewhat out of control since losing Joe Burrow to a toe injury in Week 2. After a 26-20 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, the Bengals now sit at 3-8 and are far away from the playoff picture.

Now, Burrow could be coming back just in time to try to make a late push. On Monday, head coach Zac Taylor said that he anticipates that Burrow will play on Thanksgiving night against the Baltimore Ravens, via NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The Bengals will be without star defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who has been out with a hip injury, and wide receiver Tee Higgins, who suffered a concussion during Sunday's loss.

Burrow seemingly confirmed the news with a hilarious Instagram story post on Monday.

Burrow returned to practice in a full capacity in Week 12, including taking 11-on-11 reps on Friday. However, Cincinnati still decided to hold him out against the Patriots, likely in part because of the short week ahead with a Thanksgiving game on the schedule. Now, barring any setbacks, Burrow should be back in prime time on Thursday night.

The Bengals will also be getting Ja'Marr Chase back this week after he served a one-game suspension for spitting on Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey in Week 11. Chase and Burrow have one of the most lethal connections in all of football, and that will be on full display on Thursday if the star quarterback is able to go.

The Bengals' playoff hopes are very thin even if they win out the rest of the season, which will already be very difficult to do with the way the defense has played this season. Despite that, it will be great to see Burrow back on the field for Cincinnati after so much time away from the field.