The Cincinnati Bengals could decide the rest of their season on Thanksgiving. Cincinnati is preparing to get Joe Burrow back for a Thanksgiving clash against Baltimore. Unfortunately, Burrow will be without one of his primary weapons for his big return.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed on Monday that Tee Higgins will not play on Thanksgiving, per the NFL on social media.

Higgins suffered a concussion against the Patriots in Week 12 and was carted off the field. He did not return to the game.

The veteran wide receiver will need to pass the NFL's concussion protocol before he can return to action. That will be impossible on a short week ahead of Thanksgiving.

Cincinnati's offense has not been incredible ever since losing Burrow to injury. But Higgins thrived once Joe Flacco arrived on the scene. The majority of his production this season came in the past six games.

Higgins has 40 receptions for 575 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on the season. That compares fairly well with his 2024 totals, which is impressive considering the chaos surrounding the Bengals this season.

The Bengals will have to find a way to win without Higgins this week.

Can the Bengals rescue their season with a Thanksgiving victory?

The Bengals are barely holding onto the possibility of making the postseason in 2025.

Cincinnati is 3-8 and could theoretically make the playoffs at 9-8 if they go on a six-game winning streak with Burrow.

But can the Bengals really rescue their season by beating the Ravens on Thanksgiving? There are a few reasons to think it's possible.

Lamar Jackson has struggled over the past few weeks and could easily still be in a funk while playing on a short week. If the Bengals put together the right plan on defense, they could take advantage.

But the Bengals will also need Burrow to immediately return to his peak form to have a chance. The connection between him and Ja'Marr Chase will be especially important.

Cincinnati will be playing like their season is on the line in Week 13, because it really is. It should make for an exciting capper to a long day of football.

Bengals at Ravens kicks off at 8:20PM ET on Thanksgiving.