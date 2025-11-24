This Cincinnati Bengals' season was supposed to be different. No longer was Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense going to start the season in a funk. They got as many reps as possible in the preseason, ready to hit the ground running.

Through two weeks, the new approach seemed to have worked. Cincinnati was 2-0, averaging 24 points per game. But in that Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Burrow sustained an injury that has kept him off the field since.

Rumors swirled that Burrow might make his return last week against the New England Patriots. However, the veteran signal-caller did not end up getting activated.

The Bengals play on Thanksgiving this year, as they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens. On Monday, a mannequin in the team's locker room that is used to reveal the week's uniform was wearing a Joe Burrow jersey, per beat writer Jay Morrison. Is that a sign that he will make his long-anticipated return?

Take that as you will.

But also on Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor addressed the situation.

Article Continues Below

“I anticipate [Joe Burrow] playing, but we'll continue to work through the week. I am not going to declare it.”

That is great news for both Bengals and NFL fans. The former is quite obvious. The latter is more so football fans might have an entertaining game after filling up on Thanksgiving dinner.

With Burrow sidelined, the Bengals went 1-8 and are all but eliminated from playoff contention. Meanwhile, the Ravens at home in primetime under John Harbaugh are nearly impossible to beat.

If Cincinnati has a shot at winning that game, Burrow will be needed.