The Cincinnati Bengals will have to wait at least one more week for Joe Burrow’s return, and in the meantime, they are reshaping the depth chart around him. Cincinnati kept its franchise quarterback on injured reserve for Week 12 against the New England Patriots, sticking with Joe Flacco under center while Burrow continues his recovery from turf toe surgery.

The idea remains that Thanksgiving night against the Baltimore Ravens is the more realistic target, not a cold Sunday in Foxborough.

Per Ian Rapoport, the Bengals elevated running back Gary Brightwell and cornerback Jalen Davis from the practice squad to the active roster for the matchup with New England, and they did so without activating Burrow, officially confirming he will not play against the Patriots. The move keeps Flacco as the starter and Jake Browning as the backup, while also reinforcing two critical position groups.

Brightwell gives Cincinnati another option in a backfield that has leaned heavily on Zack Moss and Chase Brown. With Flacco still getting fully comfortable in Zac Taylor’s offense, any extra juice in the run game or on special teams is welcome.

Davis, meanwhile, brings familiarity with Lou Anarumo’s system and adds depth to a secondary that has been stretched thin during the team’s 3-7 start. His versatility in the slot and on special teams could be key against a Patriots offense that thrives on underneath throws.

The bigger picture, though, still revolves around Burrow and the timing of his comeback. As ESPN’s reporting has noted, Cincinnati plays two games in five days, facing the Patriots on Sunday and then the Ravens on Thanksgiving.

Medical experts like Stephania Bell have pointed out that such a workload is a lot to ask of a quarterback just over two months removed from significant turf toe surgery, even if he has been cleared for practice and is pushing hard to suit up.

For now, the Bengals are trying to walk the line between Burrow’s competitive instinct and long-term prudence. Brightwell and Davis shore up the roster for Week 12, but the real turning point will come when Cincinnati finally decides whether it is worth putting its franchise quarterback back on the field in a season that may already be slipping away.