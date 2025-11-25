After nearly three months on the sidelines, Joe Burrow is poised to make his triumphant return on Thanksgiving night as the Cincinnati Bengals travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback missed nine games following a Grade 3 turf toe injury sustained in Week 2 against Jacksonville, leaving the Bengals to fend for themselves with a disappointing 1-8 record in his absence.

Now, with Burrow expected to take the field at M&T Bank Stadium, the narrative shifts dramatically. This isn't just another divisional matchup—it's a statement game that could spark a late-season surge for Cincinnati. Let's break down three bold predictions for this highly anticipated AFC North showdown.

Joe Burrow Throws for 300+ Passing Yards and Three Touchdowns Despite Rust

Joe Burrow historically dominates the Ravens. Over his career, he has accumulated 820 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and just two defeats against Baltimore. Even with extended time away from game action, Burrow's arm talent and field vision remain elite. The Ravens' secondary has shown vulnerabilities in recent weeks, and with Ja'Marr Chase back from suspension, the Bengals possess a dynamic receiving duo that can exploit Baltimore's coverage schemes.

While some may worry about Burrow shaking off rust, his intelligence and preparation should allow him to quickly find his rhythm. Expect a bounce-back performance where Burrow surpasses 300 yards and finds the end zone at least three times, reminding the NFL why he's considered one of the league's best quarterbacks.

Ja'Marr Chase Records 150+ Receiving Yards and Two Touchdowns

With Tee Higgins sidelined by concussion protocol, Ja'Marr Chase becomes the focal point of Cincinnati's passing attack. Chase thrived last season when Higgins was unavailable, recording 11 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns against Baltimore. The Ravens' defense, while historically strong, has allowed explosive plays downfield in critical moments.

Chase's combination of speed, route-running precision, and big-play ability makes him a nightmare matchup for any secondary. On Thanksgiving, Chase will be energized and ready to make an impact after missing last week due to suspension. Look for him to accumulate 150-plus receiving yards and reach the end zone twice, establishing himself as the Bengals' primary receiving weapon as Burrow reestablishes his connection with his star receiver.

The Bengals Keep It Competitive and Cover the Spread as Underdogs

While Baltimore enters as a seven-point favorite, the narrative surrounding this game favors Cincinnati more than the oddsmakers suggest. The Ravens' offense has struggled recently, scoring just 23 points in each of their past two games against the Browns and Jets. Beyond that, the Bengals showed resilience in Week 12, losing to New England by just six points despite using backup Joe Flacco.

With Burrow and Chase back in the lineup, Cincinnati's offensive firepower dramatically increases. The Ravens may not be battle-tested in defending against Burrow's elite skill set after the long layoff, and the Bengals' desperation—sitting at 3-8—combined with their 2-1 record in division matchups, provides ample motivation. Expect a high-scoring affair that stays within the seven-point spread, with the Bengals covering as underdogs on Thanksgiving.

This matchup represents a pivotal moment for both franchises but especially for Cincinnati's playoff hopes. Burrow's return transforms the Bengals from a team in free fall into a potential AFC North threat. The Ravens may hold the advantage on paper, but when Joe Burrow takes the field against a division rival he's historically dominated, all bets are off. Thursday night's Thanksgiving clash will undoubtedly be one of the most compelling games on the NFL calendar, and these bold predictions suggest the Bengals are ready to shock the world.