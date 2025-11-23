The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the New England Patriots on Sunday, 26-20. Without top receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Flacco spread the ball out and kept the game close against an AFC contender. But during the fourth quarter, Cincinnati was dealt tough injury news. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins missed the final drives of the game with a concussion.

“WR Tee Higgins has a concussion. He has been declared out,” the team announced.

The Bengals also lost Andrei Ioshivas on the same drive due to an injury, but Flacco still got it done. He cut the lead to just three points after connecting with Mitchell Tinsley.

Higgins is in the midst of another excellent season as the number two receiver with the Bengals. His 31 yards on Sunday brought his total to 575 on the season, which is not his highest. But with the rotating cast of quarterbacks Cincinnati has had this year, Higgins has put up some solid numbers.

The Bengals lost to continue their miserable season and fall to 3-8. Now, with a win from the Baltimore Ravens, they are three games behind a two-team tie atop the AFC North. Without Chase and Higgins down the stretch, Flacco got the offense inside the 30-yard line but could not punch it in. The season is all but over, even with a potential Joe Burrow return next week.

Practice reports from the week showed Burrow as a full participant for the first time since suffering his turf toe injury in Week 2. Chase should be back on Thursday night for the big matchup with the Ravens. But Higgins' status is now up in the air, which is not ideal for a Burrow return.

The Bengals are 3-8 on a short week with a beat-up offense. And if they lose to the Ravens on Thanksgiving, their season will be just about over.