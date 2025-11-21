The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the New England Patriots in Week 12, as the organization aims to advance to a 4-7 record on the season. Leading up to the contest, the coaching staff decided to make several changes to the roster.

Reports indicate that tight end Mike Gesicki is being moved off the IR and being placed on the Bengals' active roster, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The team is also signing defensive end Isaiah Foskey from the practice squad, while cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is being sent to the IR.

This will be Gesicki's first game back since the Bengals' 27-18 Week 6 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 30-year-old tight end has been dealing with a pectoral injury that has forced him to miss four games.

Gesicki returns just in time, as Bengals' wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is suspended for the Patriots game for spitting on Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey. So, while the offense loses one of its main options in the passing game, quarterback Joe Flacco will at least have the starting tight end back on the field. Or, Joe Burrow, for that matter, as the star quarterback is questionable for the game against the Patriots.

When healthy, though, Mike Gesicki hasn't been the most productive target for the Bengals. In six games played, he's only managed to record 61 receiving yards off eight receptions. His 16 targets are incredibly below his career average. But now that he's back on the field, Gesicki will have a chance to improve upon his numbers this season.