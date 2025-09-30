The Cincinnati Bengals took on the Denver Broncos in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. Cincinnati was hoping to rebound from an embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Unfortunately, Ja'Marr Chase and his offense could not overcome Denver on Monday Night Football.

Chase did not have the most productive night, either. He led Bengals receivers in targets with eight on the night. He caught five of those eight targets, but managed just 23 yards. This works out to less than five yards per reception for the Bengals star.

It wasn't all on Chase, however. The offense as a whole struggled in Denver on Monday night. Quarterback Jake Browning threw for just 125 yards while failing to throw for a touchdown. Chase Brown led the ground game with just 40 rushing yards on the night.

The Bengals lost Joe Burrow for three months due to injury. And his absence has clearly been felt. But his injury alone shouldn't result in a complete breakdown of the offense. Chase spoke after Monday's game about what he feels is missing from this team.

“Urgency is there, but you've got to want it. Today, it didn't look like we wanted it,” the Bengals star said, via beat reporter Mike Petraglia. “Just giving up, man. Lotta flags on the field. That comes with being disciplined. Lotta flags on the offensive side, too. Offense gotta want it more than the defense does.”

The Bengals defense did not put their best foot forward, either. While they did force a turnover, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix threw two touchdowns while rushing for another. Cincinnati allowed 512 yards of total offense in this loss to Denver.

Cincinnati is looking to figure things out as they go. However, they have their work cut out for them next week. The Bengals return home to play host to Jared Goff and the high-powered Detroit Lions offense in Week 5.