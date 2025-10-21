Things are going well for Colts QB Daniel Jones. First, he surpassed a mark set by Payton Manning and is getting props from the equally beloved Indiana Fever.

On Tuesday, Jones took to Instagram and posted one word to describe his state of mind. “Onward” is all that he said following the Colts' defeat of the Los Angeles Chargers 38-24.

In response, Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham expressed their support for Jones by simply liking it.

So far, Jones has 1,790 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and a QB rating of 80.2 to his name. Against the Chargers, Jones had 288 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

Already, there have been talks about Jones being a potential MVP candidate. Currently, the Colts are 6-1 won and have won their last three games.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, the Fever are just coming off an improbable WNBA playoff run. They finished the season at 24-20 and made it all the way to the Semifinals. Eventually, they lost to the champion Las Vegas Aces in five games.

They did so while playing with a hobbled roster. Ultimately, Clark missed out on the majority of the season due to a groin injury. Also, Cunningham was out due to an ACL injury.

The unconditional love between the Fever and Colts

As the Fever were making their way to the playoffs, the Colts were there to show support. Earlier this month, Fever players attended the Colts/Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The players in attendance were Clark, Makalya Timpson, and Arie McDonald.

The Colts presented them with customized jerseys, although it is know secret that Clark is a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan.

During that game, the Colts defeated the Raiders by a whopping margin 40-6. Furthermore, Jones converted on 20 out of 29 pass attempts. In total, he had 212 passing yards and two touchdown passes.