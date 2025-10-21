As the Houston Rockets prepare to open the 2025-26 NBA season Tuesday night against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder, former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins shared a bold outlook for veteran forward Kevin Durant, who begins his 18th season and first in Houston.

Speaking on the latest episode of FanDuel’s Run It Back, Cousins predicted that Durant could capture another MVP award at age 37.

“There’s enough talent on this team to where Kevin Durant can get an MVP at 37,” Cousins said.

He continued, “They’re gonna win enough games. I think Kevin Durant can win an MVP this season.”

Cousins’ prediction comes as the Rockets enter a pivotal season with championship aspirations following a major offseason overhaul. Houston finished last year with a 52-30 record, securing the second seed in the Western Conference before falling to the Golden State Warriors in seven games in the opening round. The team rallied from a 3-1 deficit but ultimately fell short, prompting management to pursue additional star power.

.@boogiecousins believes 37-year-old Kevin Durant will win MVP in his first season as a Houston Rocket 😳. Agree? @MichelleDBeadle | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/VPAUObxxCl — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) October 21, 2025

That pursuit culminated in a historic seven-team trade during the offseason, which sent Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, and multiple draft picks to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Durant. The blockbuster deal reshaped Houston’s roster, pairing Durant with Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Fred VanVleet, although VanVleet suffered a torn ACL during a minicamp and is likely to miss the entire season.

Durant, a two-time NBA champion and the 2014 Most Valuable Player, is coming off another strong campaign with Phoenix. Last season, he averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 43 percent from beyond the arc across 62 contests. Despite turning 37 before the start of the season, Durant remains among the league’s most efficient and consistent scorers.

For Cousins, who played alongside several superstars throughout his career, Durant’s longevity and skill level make him a legitimate contender for the award even at an advanced age. His comments add to growing intrigue surrounding Houston’s revamped roster and its potential to compete in a loaded Western Conference.

The Rockets’ acquisition of Durant marks their boldest move since the James Harden era. The franchise’s decision to commit to a win-now approach reflects confidence in head coach Ime Udoka’s leadership and the balance between veteran talent and emerging young players.

Durant’s arrival also brings renewed national attention to Houston, a franchise that has not advanced past the second round of the playoffs since 2018. If Cousins’ prediction proves accurate, Durant would become one of the oldest MVPs in NBA history, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, and Michael Jordan as players who captured the award in their mid-to-late 30s.

The Rockets open their 2025-26 campaign Tuesday night on the road against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Peacock, as Durant makes his highly anticipated debut in a Rockets uniform.