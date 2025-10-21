With NFL Week 8 on deck, the 2025 fantasy football season is quickly approaching its midway point. As the most-streamed position in fantasy football, knowing which defense and special teams units (D/ST) is crucial to winning weekly matchups.

Depending on league settings, the Cleveland Browns were likely the top fantasy football defense in Week 7. Jim Schwartz's unit had Tua Tagovailoa in handcuffs all night, picking off the southpaw three times, including one that was returned for a touchdown. The Browns also recovered a Dee Eskridge fumble while holding the Miami Dolphins to just six points.

The New England Patriots were also a successful play in Mike Vrabel's triumphant return to Nashville. The Patriots' big week continued the trend of utilizing defenses that face the Tennessee Titans' hopeless offense.

New England has been one of the best fantasy football D/ST units all season, entering Week 8 as a top-three team in most leagues. However, the Seattle Seahawks currently top the standard rankings for the year, according to Fantasy Pros. Mike Macdonald's squad had another successful outing in Week 7, shredding the Houston Texans' porous offensive line.

Unfortunately, Seahawks owners will have to look elsewhere in Week 8. Seattle is one of six teams on a bye, joining the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. Few managers were relying on either the Jaguars, Cardinals or Raiders, but the Rams and Lions have been among the top-rated fantasy football defenses this season.

There are not many go-to matchups in Week 8, but several defenses still find themselves in lucrative positions. There are still multiple teams worth submitting a waiver claim for to get an edge.

Top Fantasy Football D/ST options

The Seahawks and Rams are off the board, but the Patriots are primed for another league-leading performance in Week 8. New England takes on the Browns' dysfunctional offense in Week 8 with all the momentum on its side.

Dillon Gabriel managed to get his first win in Week 7, but he still did not do much offensively. Cleveland has heavily relied on running back Quinshon Judkins, who now faces a stiff Week 8 test against the Patriots, who allow just 77.1 rushing yards per game, third-fewest in the NFL.

However, the Indianapolis Colts are the best fantasy football defense of the week. Credit to Daniel Jones for his career resurgence, but Lou Anarumo's work with the defense does not get enough recognition for the Colts' success. They now find themselves in an advantageous matchup with the Titans, who have ceded the most fantasy football points to opposing defenses.

Do not overlook the Buffalo Bills either, who have not been their typical stifling selves, but get the fortuitous Week 8 matchup with Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. The Bills have struggled against the run, but should benefit from their bye week and have star linebackers Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard back in their Week 8 lineup.

Also consider targeting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers against the Houston Texans. Check the statuses of quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy later in the week for other potentially advantageous matchups.

Fantasy football NFL Week 8 defense sleepers

Matchups are everything for defenses in fantasy football, and Week 8 provides its share of showcase opportunities. The Cincinnati Bengals could end up being the sleeper of the week in their matchup with the struggling New York Jets' offense.

The Jets are another team to target, considering the Bengals' season-long struggles, but New York's offense is in an even worse position. Head coach Aaron Glenn has openly considered benching Justin Fields for Tyrod Taylor, with the former totaling just 90 passing yards over the last two weeks. Fields playing would actually be better for Cincinnati's D/ST fantasy football outlook, but regardless, the discussion sums up the dysfunction within the team.

The Houston Texans could also be a top-10 option, depending on the 49ers' injury situation. San Francisco got George Kittle back in Week 7 and is projected to have Brock Purdy and leading receiver Ricky Pearsall in Week 8. Purdy and Pearsall's returns would elevate a listless passing game, but if not, the Texans' sturdy run defense has already turned in multiple top-10 weeks against backup quarterbacks.

The Green Bay Packers are another team to monitor in a semi-revenge matchup. Green Bay hits the road to take on the Aaron Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers has been outstanding to begin the year, but he will now play his former team for the first time in his career.

Potential busts

The Browns were elite in Week 7, but they are in for a letdown in Week 8. They feasted on a turnover-prone Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense, but now face a red-hot Drake Maye. Maye leads the league with a 75.3 percent completion percentage against man coverages, which Cleveland deploys at the highest rate in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.

With Lamar Jackson expected to return in Week 8, many expect the Baltimore Ravens to return to elite form. Their offense should return to prominence, but their defense could struggle against a surging Chicago Bears team. The Bears are averaging 26.75 points per game since Week 3, ranking in the top five in that frame.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been solid all year, but they are also a potential Week 8 bust if Jayden Daniels can gut out a hamstring injury. The Monday Night Football matchup gives him an additional day to rest. Star receivers Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel are also promising candidates to return in Week 8 after not playing together since Week 3.

If Daniels sits, the Chiefs will remain a strong play. However, they have struggled against mobile quarterbacks all year, allowing the sixth-most rushing yards per game. Marcus Mariota might not even be as much of a downgrade as he would seem. Washington has scored 32.75 points in the four games Mariota played over 40 percent of its offensive snaps since 2024.

Fantasy football Week 7 defense rankings

1. Indianapolis Colts (vs. Titans)

2. New England Patriots (vs. Browns)

3. Buffalo Bills (at Panthers)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Saints)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Vikings)

6. San Francisco 49ers (at Texans)

Article Continues Below

7. New York Jets (vs. Bengals)

8. Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Giants)

9. Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Jets)

10. Denver Broncos (vs. Cowboys)

11. Houston Texans (vs. 49ers)

12. Atlanta Falcons (vs. Dolphins)

13. Green Bay Packers (at Steelers)

14. Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Commanders)

15. Miami Dolphins (at Falcons)

16. New York Giants (at Eagles)

17. Baltimore Ravens (vs. Bears)

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Packers)

19. Cleveland Browns (at Patriots)

20. Washington Commanders (vs. Chiefs)

21. Dallas Cowboys (at Broncos)

22. Minnesota Vikings (at Chargers)

23. New Orleans Saints (vs. Buccaneers)

24. Chicago Bears (at Ravens)

25. Tennessee Titans (at Colts)

26. Carolina Panthers (vs. Bills)