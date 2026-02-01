The Pro Bowl Games are set to begin on Tuesday, February 3. With the games beginning soon, the AFC had yet to announce its third quarterback for the week of fun. On Sunday, it appears Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is being named a Pro Bowler.

The Bengals' organization made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter. This will officially be Burrow's third Pro Bowl appearance in his six-year career. He will be joining Shedeur Sanders and Joe Flacco in representing the quarterbacks for the AFC.

Things have noticeably changed in recent years, as the Pro Bowl games haven't seemed to gain the attention of the players within the league. Some happily attend the event leading up to the Super Bowl, while others have declined the offer.

This season, the AFC's quarterback room will be featuring Burrow, Sanders, and Flacco, who have had an interesting 2025-26 campaign to say the least. Field Yates of ESPN points out how the three quarterbacks have intertwined with one another on the Bengals and the Cleveland Browns.

“Joe Burrow has been named to the Pro Bowl games. So the 3 AFC QBs are now: Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Bengals QB Joe Flacco, who the Bengals traded for when Burrow was injured, [and] Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, who eventually became the starter after Flacco was traded.”

Burrow, who is 29 years old, missed nine games for the Bengals due to a Grade 3 turf toe injury. He sustained the injury during Cincinnati's 31-27 Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When healthy, Burrow played rather well. He finished the campaign with 1,809 passing yards and 17 touchdowns while completing 66.8% of his pass attempts. His 226.1 yards per game average put him on pace for 3,844 passing yards had he remained healthy.