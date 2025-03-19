After a year away, Netflix's Quarterback series is coming back with one familiar face and two new signal-callers in Season 2: the Atlanta Falcons' Kirk Cousins, the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, and the Detroit Lions' Jared Goff.

Netflix released a promo for the upcoming second season of Quarterback. The three quarterbacks jokingly shrug off a proposed idea of doing a mascot-centric series.

“Did you really think Quarterback was going anywhere?” Burrow asks.

When does Quarterback Season 2 come out on Netflix?

The teaser trailer also unveiled the release date for Quarterback Season 2. Netflix will release the second season sometime in July 2025.

A specific date has not been revealed. However, it will come in the month before the preseason starts for the 2025 NFL season. Hopefully, it gets fans geared up for the upcoming season.

Kirk Cousins' return to Quarterback

Previously, Cousins was one of the subjects for the debut season of Quarterback. He was in it alongside the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.

However, this time around, Cousins will be in a new uniform. He was still with the Minnesota Vikings during the filming of the first season. Now, he is the backup to Michael Penix Jr.

It will add a lot of drama to the upcoming season, presuming it shows footage from the 2024 NFL season. Cousins went into the year as the starter before being benched late in the year.

Joe Burrow and Jared Goff's 2024 seasons

Burrow had a similarly interesting year. The Bengals disappointed and missed the playoffs with their 9-8 record. They started the year 0-3 before getting their first win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.

Despite winning their final five games, the Bengals still missed the playoffs. They had a big win against their division rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in the last week of the regular season.

Their record was not indicative of how well Burrow played. He led the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43) during the year.

Goff also had the best year of his career in 2024. He was second in the league in passing yards (4,629) and fourth in touchdowns (37). He also completed 72.4% of his passes.

The Lions went 15-2 in the regular season. They lost their lone playoff game against the Washington Commanders by a score of 45-31 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

A second season of Quarterback felt inevitable. However, they had a hard time finding signal-callers willing to film the series. It goes behind the scenes of their daily lives, and some players were not comfortable with that access.

In its place, Netflix filmed Receiver, which followed Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Deebo Samuel, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and George Kittle.