The Cincinnati Bengals cannot seem to get anything right in the 2025 offseason. As the Bengals' front office continues to struggle with contract negotiations, Joe Burrow's inadequate showing at the Fanatics Fest quarterback skills challenge got endlessly ridiculed by fans on social media.

As one of the handful of athletes at the 2025 Fanatics Fest, Burrow participated in the quarterback skills challenge. He only scored a 50 in the game, receiving fewer points than three fans, according to Darren Rovell of Cllct Media. He barely outscored former NBA star Dwight Howard, who posted a 48.4.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud performed the best, topping the charts with a score of 67.2. Tom Brady came in second with a 61.2. Russell Wilson, Eli Manning and Jayden Daniels tied for a distant third with a 51.6. Three fans also notched a 51.6 to create a six-way tie in third place ahead of Burrow.

The game is certainly no indication of a player's on-field quarterback ability, but it gave fans yet another reason to mock Burrow on social media. The Bengals have taken shots to the chin all offseason, with Burrow no exception. The quarterback typically stays out of the limelight, but has been the center of many conversations due to his rumored relationship with model Olivia Ponton.

Bengals' rough 2025 offseason

While Burrow's blunder was mainly just a comedic coincidence, the Bengals' offseason has been one disaster after another. After a summer full of drama in 2024, Cincinnati is in an even worse position a year later, with no end in sight.

The Bengals' offseason got off to the wrong foot, as their friction with Trey Hendrickson, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins rose back into the spotlight. Cincinnati solved one issue by signing Chase and Higgins to record extensions, but it continues to drag its feet with Hendrickson. As a result, the league's reigning sacks leader held out of OTAs and minicamp.

Cincinnati's issues extended to first-round pick Shemar Stewart, who has yet to sign his rookie contract. The Bengals reportedly desired additional clauses in Stewart's deal, a move that has sparked unanimous criticism. The head-scratching situation caused Stewart to also hold out of minicamp and publicly express his frustration with the organization.