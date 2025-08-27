The Cincinnati Bengals have high expectations once again this year after spending big in the offseason. Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson have all been paid and should be ready for Week 1. The Bengals made another move Wednesday to protect Joe Burrow, bringing in veteran offensive guard Dalton Risner, per insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The #Bengals are signing former #Vikings G Dalton Risner. Risner has allowed zero sacks over the last two regular seasons, per PFF. A proven and respected veteran lands in Cincinnati to help protect Joe Burrow,” Schultz reported.

Risner was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, starting 62 games there over four years. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings before the 2023 season, spending two years as a backup. With Minnesota remaking its offensive line in the offseason, he was available for the taking.

Article Continues Below

The Bengals are dealing with multiple injuries at guard that necessitated picking up Risner. Lucas Patrick is listed as their starting right guard, but is questionable with an undisclosed injury. Bringing in a veteran to patch holes is important, especially for a team that has struggled in September of late.

The Bengals made a change at defensive coordinator, bringing in Al Golden from Notre Dame, but they still have questions on defense. So, anything they can do to make their offense even more elite is necessary. That involves beefing up their offensive line, which has been a weakness during the entire Joe Burrow era.

If Risner starts in Week 1 for the Bengals, it will be a tough test for the veteran. The Cleveland Browns don't have many great units, but their defensive line is solid. Mason Graham was drafted high in the first round and will be looking to make a name for himself early. Risner can make this a brilliant move with a great Week 1.

More Cincinnati Bengals News
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in a wild card game at Paycor Stadium.
Bengals rumors: How much a Trey Hendrickson franchise tag would cost after 2025 seasonPreston Byers ·
Cincinnati Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony (33) walks for the locker room in the second quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts.
Bengals defense dealt difficult injury blowBenjamin Adducchio ·
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. The Colts won 41-14.
Bengals release backup QB Desmond RidderJaren Kawada ·
Tyreek Hill in middle - Four mystery Wide Receivers around him - NFL logo in the background
5 Fantasy Football Busts At Wide Receiver In 2025Enzo Flojo ·
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) stands on the sidelines during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium.
Bengals, Trey Hendrickson grades for restructured 1-year, $30 million contractMike Gianakos ·
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) talks with director of player personnel Duke Tobin before the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Can Bengals franchise tag Trey Hendrickson after 2025 season?Douglas Fritz ·