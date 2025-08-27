The Cincinnati Bengals have high expectations once again this year after spending big in the offseason. Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson have all been paid and should be ready for Week 1. The Bengals made another move Wednesday to protect Joe Burrow, bringing in veteran offensive guard Dalton Risner, per insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The #Bengals are signing former #Vikings G Dalton Risner. Risner has allowed zero sacks over the last two regular seasons, per PFF. A proven and respected veteran lands in Cincinnati to help protect Joe Burrow,” Schultz reported.

Risner was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, starting 62 games there over four years. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings before the 2023 season, spending two years as a backup. With Minnesota remaking its offensive line in the offseason, he was available for the taking.

The Bengals are dealing with multiple injuries at guard that necessitated picking up Risner. Lucas Patrick is listed as their starting right guard, but is questionable with an undisclosed injury. Bringing in a veteran to patch holes is important, especially for a team that has struggled in September of late.

The Bengals made a change at defensive coordinator, bringing in Al Golden from Notre Dame, but they still have questions on defense. So, anything they can do to make their offense even more elite is necessary. That involves beefing up their offensive line, which has been a weakness during the entire Joe Burrow era.

If Risner starts in Week 1 for the Bengals, it will be a tough test for the veteran. The Cleveland Browns don't have many great units, but their defensive line is solid. Mason Graham was drafted high in the first round and will be looking to make a name for himself early. Risner can make this a brilliant move with a great Week 1.