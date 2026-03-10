It seems the Cincinnati Bengals have moved on from Trey Hendrickson, and the Cowboys made a move that suggests they won’t pursue him anymore. But monster deals for Danielle Hunter and Jaelan Phillips may have slowed Hendrickson’s free-agent-destination decision, according to a post on X by Get Up.

“He’s been in contact with a number of teams,” Adam Schefter said. “The issue, I think, is this. You see the Houston Texans go out and give Danielle Hunter a $40 million extension. You see, yesterday, the Carolina Panthers shocked the NFL, and give Jaelan Phillips $30 million a year. Trey Hendrickson sees himself in the company of those kinds of players. And you would think there would be a corresponding contract in that vicinity.

“But if there’s not a team out there that’s willing to give you $40 or $30 million, sometimes it takes a player a little bit of time to understand how the market works like that. And to accept that, just because Danielle Hunter might get $40, you might not get $40. Right now, he’s talking to a bunch of teams. But nobody has met his price just yet. And he’s a very strong-minded, prideful person. He wants to get his price.”

DE Trey Hendrickson still looking for a home

Of course, the bigger question isn’t why Hendrickson hasn’t signed. It is where he will eventually sign. And it could be a team with a new defensive-minded coach, according to Fox Sports.

“ESPN has him as the league's No. 1 overall free agent, but will he get more than one year guaranteed, and at much more than $20 million a year?” Greg Auman wrote. “He needs 19 sacks to reach 100 for his career and could easily get that in two more healthy seasons. Prediction: Signs with Titans (previous prediction: signs with Bears)”

Joining forces with Robert Saleh makes a lot of sense. The Titans have thrown some money around in free agency and might be able to give Hendrickson a little more than others.

However, the question for Hendrickson is whether he wants to win now. The Titans aren’t built for that.