The Cincinnati Bengals are enhancing their quarterback depth by signing a familiar face to serve as the primary backup for Joe Burrow. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the team has officially brought on veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who previously spent time with the organization during the 2013 season.

This move likely signals the team's direction at the position, potentially ending their pursuit of other options like Joe Flacco and determining the future of former backup Jake Browning.

Johnson joins the roster after a stint with the Commanders, where he demonstrated his reliability by stepping into a starting role and maintaining a balanced record. The signing has gained significant attention due to Johnson’s remarkable career, which stands as a testament to professional longevity.

His journey began with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008 and has spanned nearly two decades. His resume includes multiple tenures with teams such as the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, and New York Jets, along with stops with the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, and teams in the UFL and XFL, including the Sacramento Mountain Lions and San Diego Fleet.

With Josh Johnson signing today in Cincinnati, here is his NFL resume: pic.twitter.com/bW5fUJNNa8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2026

This latest return to Cincinnati marks the 14th NFL franchise he has been associated with, further solidifying his status as the league's most prolific journeyman.

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While adding Johnson provides stability in the quarterback room, the Bengals’ front office is also making substantial investments to improve a defensive unit that struggled throughout the previous season.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the team has signed veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to a two-year, $28 million contract.

Allen, a two-time Pro Bowler, played last season with the Minnesota Vikings after signing a three-year, $60 million deal, but was recently released as a cap casualty.

Securing Allen for $28 million, Cincinnati adds a proven interior force to a defensive line that now boasts a deep rotation of veteran talent.