The Cincinnati Bengals cannot have a repeat of the 2025 season again this fall. Cincinnati had a nightmarish 6-11 campaign after losing Joe Burrow for much of the season in Week 3. The Bengals need to make upgrades on both sides of the ball this offseason if they want to become AFC contenders again in 2026.

Bengals fans should like what they've seen from their team during NFL free agency. Cincinnati added multiple defensive players who should make an impact right away.

But which prospects should Cincinnati target in the first round of the draft? And are they virtually guaranteed to draft a defensive player?

These are the players who analysts are mocking to the Bengals following NFL free agency.

Note: This Bengals 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup only includes mock draft released on March 16th or later following the first week of NFL free agency.

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports

The Bengals do have an obvious need at edge rusher after finally losing Trey Hendrickson.

Klatt acknowledged that Cincinnati recently gave Boye Mafe a huge contract during NFL free agency. But he explained that he was moved by what he saw from Bain during the College Football Playoff.

“My favorite part about Bain’s game isn’t when he’s able to get pressure in advantageous situations,” Klatt wrote. “Rather, it’s his motor. He goes eight million mph on every single snap. I don’t care about his arm length — just watch him play.”

If the Bengals added Bain, they would have a solid rotation at edge rusher. Bain and Mayfe would be starters with Myles Murphy, Shemar Stewart, and others coming off the bench.

This pick could have Cincinnati's defensive front looking good for years to come.

CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

Cincinnati's cornerback room is also a huge need, even after NFL free agency.

The Bengals let Cam Taylor-Britt walk and now just have Dax Hill and DJ Turner II as their starters. The depth behind them leaves a lot to be desired.

McCoy could make sense for Cincinnati, though it would be mildly surprising to see him come off the board at 10th overall.

McCoy has all of the traits needed to eventually become an outside CB1 in the NFL. He has loose hips and excellent recovery speed, allowing him to stick with receivers far down the field.

But McCoy missed the entire 2025 season after tearing his ACL. That alone would make this an incredibly risky pick.

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CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

If the Bengals do go cornerback at 10, Delane is a much more sensible pick.

Delane is the best cornerback in this year's draft class. That is really saying something because this year's group is packed with talent.

Delane's super power is his ability to shut down wide receivers when playing press coverage. He is an excellent tackler who brings plenty of power to every hit. That can lead to fumbles or forced incompletions when playing in coverage.

Ultimately, Delane has legitimate lockdown potential at the cornerback position. If he realizes his full potential then he could completely change Cincinnati's secondary overnight.

It may even be sensible for the Bengals to trade up in the first round to snag Delane.

S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints; Mike Renner, CBS Sports; Josh Edwards, CBS Sports; Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com; Gordon McGuinness, PFF

There is a growing consensus that Downs will be the pick for the Bengals at 10th overall.

Granted, there is no guarantee that Downs is still available when Cincinnati picks. But analysts are making it clear that there is no way he is falling outside of the top 10 picks.

Downs is at his best when playing near the line of scrimmage. He is excellent when defending the run and should be comfortable in just about any NFL defense.

“Arguably the best player in the draft, Downs is falling down the order in mocks due to positional value,” McGuinness wrote. “If he manages to get to No. 10, the Bengals should sprint the card in for a player who earned an 85.0-plus PFF overall grade in three straight seasons.”

If the Bengals do pick Downs, he could take over as the team's starting slot cornerback from Week 1. That would keep Jordan Battle and newcomer Bryan Cook at their existing spots as safeties.