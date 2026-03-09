The Cincinnati Bengals have some big decisions ahead of them in free agency, which is slated to officially begin later this week. The Bengals have already been reported to have moved on from star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who is expected to sign with another team once free agency opens up.

Now, the Bengals have gotten word of a potential replacement for Hendrickson's services on the free agent market.

“Pumped for Boye Mafe agreeing to a 3 year deal with the Bengals,” reported Mike McCartney of VaynerSports on X, formerly Twitter.

Mafe is a linebacker who just helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to a win in the Super Bowl over the New England Patriots. The Seahawks' defense excelled in that game, and throughout this past NFL season, which should excite Bengals fans going forward about the prospect of adding a member of that elite unit.

Meanwhile, the Bengals can certainly use all of the help they can get in the pass rushing department after their defense was once again ranked near the bottom in most major categories this past season. Even with Hendrickson in uniform, the Bengals struggled to put any type of pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and their run defense also wasn't anything to write home about in its own right.

Fans will be hoping that the Mafe signing is one of several moves the Bengals make over the coming weeks in order to shore up that unit and give the team's offense some support.

The signing will become official when free agency opens later this week.