The Cincinnati Bengals know the value of a backup quarterback better than any other franchise. Joe Burrow's turf toe injury cratered Cincinnati's 2025 season before it even got off the ground. Thankfully, the Bengals re-signed veteran Joe Flacco on Tuesday to add insurance at the position.

Flacco explained why he decided to return to the Bengals during a recent interview.

“I love the building,” Flacco said before re-signing with Cincinnati, per Bengals writer Geoff Hobson. “I enjoyed being there, and I'm excited about being back with the fellas.”

Flacco's return was rumored to be a possibility weeks ago, but the veteran seemingly wanted to search for a potential starting job first. Once one did not materialize, he decided to head back to Cincinnati.

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“I don't know what Plan A was. It's tough to kind of say exactly what that looked like, so you kind of just have to go with the flow a little bit,” Flacco said. “I have good feelings there. The hardest thing for me is probably coming to grips with the fact that I might not play.”

Cincinnati acquired Flacco from Cleveland in the middle of the 2025 season in the hopes of rescuing their season. Flacco explained it was a priority to find a stable situation in 2026 where that would not happen again.

“I felt like I had to be careful with some certain decisions. I don't want to be in another situation where I'm going and playing four games like I did last year in Cleveland. I was a little bit nervous about that for whatever reason, and kind of getting thrown under the bus. I think there was a time to be that guy, but I don't know if I was willing to do that. It just felt right in the gut.”

Flacco joins journeyman Josh Johnson on the bench behind Burrow.