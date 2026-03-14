With rumors surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals and their backup quarterback situation, the team has added a player to the mix who could be in line for the job. While a return for Joe Flacco to the Bengals was on the table, Saturday's news suggests that could be all over.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cincinnati has signed quarterback Josh Johnson, who would have actually played for the team back in the 2013 season. Johnson last played with the Washington Commanders, where he played in five games, two of them being starts, leading to a 1-1 record.

“Bengals signed veteran QB Josh Johnson, who returns to Cincinnati for a team he played for during the 2013 season,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Josh Johnson's signing with the Bengals could signal further QB decisions

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Johnson is the definition of a journeyman quarterback, as this latest stop with Cincinnati is his 22nd in his career, and the 14th team he's been a member of, as it includes practice squad stints along with making the roster. With the signing of the 39-year-old, one would figure that the team won't be getting back Jake Browning, who had success as the Bengals' backup, though a return wasn't out of the question.

“The Cincinnati Bengals are not tendering restricted free agent quarterback Jake Browning, who started 10 games over three seasons in relief of Joe Burrow, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler,” ESPN wrote. “Browning, 29, will become a free agent, but the Bengals are open to bringing him back, per the source.”

Flacco's situation appeared to be different, as though it was reported he “would strongly consider a return” to Cincinnati, the 41-year-old “wants an opportunity to at least compete for a starting job,” according to Tom Pelissero. At any rate, it remains to be seen what happens as Burrow and the Bengals look to vastly improve after finishing with a 6-11 record and being eliminated from the NFL Playoffs.