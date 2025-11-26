The Cincinnati Bengals find themselves in a precarious position heading into Thursday night's primetime clash against the rival Baltimore Ravens. At 3-8 and sitting dead last in the AFC North, Cincinnati has lost eight of its last nine games and desperately needs a spark to salvage what has been a tumultuous season.

But there's a reason Vegas has installed Baltimore as a 7-point favorite—the Ravens have been on an impressive run, winning five consecutive games and tightening up their defense into one of the league's most formidable units. For the Bengals to pull off an upset on the road, one player must be absolutely spectacular on Thursday night:

Joe Burrow must deliver an efficient, mistake-free performance

Burrow's return has been the subject of intense speculation all week, and for good reason. His last appearance came in Week 2 before a toe injury forced him to the sideline. During his absence, backup Joe Flacco managed to keep the team afloat at times, but Cincinnati's offense stalled dramatically without their star quarterback. Now, Burrow returns to face one of the league's most improved defenses—a Ravens unit that hasn't allowed more than 20 points in six consecutive weeks.

This is hardly the most forgiving comeback scenario, yet it represents the Bengals' best path to victory. The Ravens defense has recorded only 18 sacks in 11 games, suggesting Burrow shouldn't face overwhelming pressure up front. However, the Ravens' secondary has tightened considerably since mid-October, forcing opposing offenses to execute with precision.

If Burrow can shake off the rust and avoid costly turnovers, the Bengals' playmakers—headlined by Ja'Marr Chase, who just returned from his suspension—can create explosive plays downfield.

Ja'Marr Chase Must Compensate for Higgins' Absence

The biggest blow to Cincinnati's receiving corps is the loss of Tee Higgins to a concussion. Higgins' absence means Baltimore's secondary can focus its efforts almost exclusively on shut down the league's most elite receiver in Ja'Marr Chase. This is precisely why Chase becomes the true X-factor for Cincinnati.

Chase is arguably the NFL's most dynamic playmaker when operating in space, but he cannot afford to be the only receiving threat Burrow leans on against a Ravens secondary that features star safety Kyle Hamilton—a generational talent. The Ravens have allowed Chase to accumulate 962 receiving yards in his career against them, yet they'll enter Thursday with a game plan specifically designed to contain him without Higgins operating on the opposite side of the field.

Chase's ability to create mismatches and beat coverage—either through pure athleticism or precise route-running—will be essential for keeping the Ravens' secondary honest. If Chase can establish early dominance, it opens up opportunities for complementary receivers like Andrei Iosivas and Noah Fant to operate in space.

The moment the Ravens dedicate double-coverage resources to Chase, Burrow needs rhythm options to hit on time and on target. Chase's performance will likely determine whether the Bengals can sustain drives and keep up with Baltimore's ground-oriented attack, which features Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson operating behind an improving offensive line.