Veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco shared his unique perspective on the NFL’s rules meant to protect quarterbacks. The league currently enforces a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down for roughing the passer. Officials can call the foul if a defender contacts the quarterback after releasing the ball, lands with full body weight on them, makes helmet-to-helmet contact, or commits acts they consider unnecessary or intimidating. Referees judge each play individually, a practice that has drawn criticism for inconsistency. The league has historically prioritized quarterback protection following high-profile injuries such as Carson Palmer's 2005 playoff knee injury and Tom Brady's ACL tear in 2008.

“I still have that mindset. I don't think it should be roughing the passer when they land on us,” he told ESPN's Kevin Clark during an appearance on “This Is Football” podcast. “I don't think being slapped in the head should be roughing the passer. It honestly annoys me because it affects games in a negative way at random times. And they can call it or not call it. It needs to get out of the game. I know CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) is a thing these days and all that, but it's football. We signed up to play it.

“I do think the guys in my generation might benefit a little bit from having that mindset, because the guys coming into the league these days look at me like I'm crazy. Like, ‘What do you mean you want receivers to get laid out over the middle, and you want guys to land on you?' I'm like, ‘Yeah, guys, that's football.' There's certain things that shouldn't be penalties. … We signed up to get concussions. We signed up to get hurt. It is what it is. You might not like that, but it's what we kinda did when we decided to play this game.”

Article Continues Below

Joe Flacco went on a rant with @bykevinclark about how football 15 years ago was tougher. “I don’t think it should be roughing when they land on us. Or being slapped on the head is roughing. It affects games in a negative way.” Full clip is must-watch. pic.twitter.com/2y5tQ5XtSs — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 4, 2026

Flacco split the 2025 season between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. After opening the year as Cleveland's starter and going 1-3, the Bengals acquired him following Joe Burrow's turf-toe injury. With Cincinnati, Flacco completed 61.7 percent of his passes with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions across six starts. He completed 251 of 416 passes for 2,479 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions over 13 regular-season games.

Flacco finished his 18th NFL season with his first Pro Bowl selection. While acknowledging that Burrow's presence in Cincinnati will limit his starting chances, the 41-year-old clarified that his decision to play in the 2026 season will depend on opportunities to get on the field. Even for a fleeting stop, Flacco made the most of his time with the Bengals, completing appearances for three AFC North teams in his career.