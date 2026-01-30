The Cincinnati Bengals were not able to reach the postseason for another year, but they still had some players who stood out during the campaign. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have been rewarded for their play this season and were selected to the 2025 Pro Bowl team, and they have someone else on the offense joining them, according to Ari Meirov of The33rdTeamFB.

“Bengals QB Joe Flacco has been added to the Pro Bowl roster, the first of his career. That also means the Browns had two Pro Bowl QBs this year, with Flacco and Shedeur Sanders,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It's quite a surprise that this is Flacco's first time as a Pro Bowler, especially looking back at the years that he had with the Baltimore Ravens earlier in his career.

Flacco started this season with the Cleveland Browns, and then was traded to the Bengals after they needed someone to fill in for Joe Burrow after his injury. From Week 6 to Week 12, Flacco was second in the league in completions, tied for third in touchdown passes, and fifth in passing yards.

In Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he threw for three touchdowns, and in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, he had a career-high 470 passing yards. To finish the season, Flacco had 2,749 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

It's uncertain what the future will hold for Flacco, but over the past few seasons, he's shown that he still has enough left in the tank to help a team. It's uncertain if that will be as a starter or a backup quarterback, but Flacco knows how to acclimate himself to a system and produce at a high level.

For the Bengals, the hope is that they can stay relatively healthy for next season, as that's been the one thing that has held them back over the past few seasons.