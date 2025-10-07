The Cincinnati Bengals saw their season go up in smoke when quarterback Joe Burrow went down with an injury. They tried to salvage it with Jake Browning, but it didn't work. And now, they're turning to veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco, according to a post X by Ian Rapoport.

“The #Bengals are trading for Joe Flacco, per me and @TomPelissero”

Cincinnati has lost three games in a row, and the Bengals haven't been competitive in any of them. Browning has thrown eight interceptions, and that has been one of the biggest problems.

Flacco became available when the Browns turned to rookie Dillon Gabriel as a starter. Gabriel performed well, and the Bengals made their move to reel in Flacco. He is in his 18th NFL season.

Will QB Joe Flacco make a difference for Bengals?

It's an interesting deal because it came with a division rival. If the Bengals manage to salvage their season with this deal, will the Browns be happy about it?

One thing Flacco should be able to do is give the Bengals a little consistency. Browning's turnovers kept the team from competitiveness. And receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were staring at lost seasons. Chase's late-game performance in garbage time against the Lions notwithstanding.

The Bengals dropped their last three games by a combined total of 113-37. Head coach Zac Taylor searched for answers for the dilemma, according to ESPN.

“We hung the defense out to dry a couple times in the first half a couple games in a row. That’s my job. I call the plays on offense. I put that on myself. It just hasn’t been good enough,” coach Zac Taylor said. “I’ve got to keep us out of danger. That’s on me.”

This will be Flacco's sixth team since 2018. That includes two stints with the Browns. He has a record of 7-8 over the last three seasons as a starter, which is reasonably sound for a guy who is in the backup stage of his career. Flacco is 40 years old.