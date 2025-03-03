There was a high chance that the Cincinnati Bengals would franchise tag Tee Higgins, and that's exactly what they did. Higgins broke the news himself with a 1-word message on social media that said “tag.”

Shortly after, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the news.

“The Bengals have, in fact, franchise tagged WR Tee Higgins a second time, per Tee Higgins. No surprise, as Cincy is not in the business of letting good players walk away. They’ll hope to do a long-term deal after the more than $26M tag,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Though this is Higgins' second time being tagged, the hope is that they can come to a long-term deal with him soon.

There will be more to come with this story.