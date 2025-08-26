The Cincinnati Bengals defense has already dealt with a lot of uncertainty this offseason, following the hold-in of Trey Hendrickson. Even though that situation is smoothed out, the Bengals are now dealing with yet another problem. Cincinnati's defensive back Daijahn Anthony is headed to injured reserve, per NFL Network.

“Not expected to miss much time but he’ll start the season on IR,” Ian Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Anthony is nursing a hamstring injury.

The news is hard to take for Bengals fans, as Anthony is expected to play a lot at safety. He posted three tackles, while playing in 13 games for Cincinnati in the 2024 season. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bengals start the 2025 regular season on September 7. Cincinnati plays the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

Bengals hope to return to the AFC Playoffs

Cincinnati missed the playoffs during the 2024 season, despite winning nine games. The goal all offseason for the team has been to get the ship back on the right course.

Article Continues Below

The Bengals spent months negotiating with their star linebacker, Trey Hendrickson, on a new contract. Hendrickson posted 35 total sacks in the last two years. He didn't participate in training camp activities, but he did show up to support his team.

Hendrickson agreed to a massive deal on Monday that will pay him about $14 million more in a pay raise, per ESPN. He led the NFL in sacks during the 2024 campaign. That agreement was a huge sigh of relief to Bengals fans, as the franchise was rumored to be open to trading Hendrickson.

While Anthony hasn't lit up a stat sheet, he has been a steady dose of solid defense for the squad. Cincinnati hopes that the young safety has a breakout year this year. Time will tell how soon Anthony can return to the field.

Anthony played at Ole Miss in college.