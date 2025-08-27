The Kansas City Chiefs won’t get any connections between Patrick Mahomes and Rashee Rice during the early part of 2025. That’s because Rice accepted a season-starting six-game suspension from the NFL, according to a post on X by Tom Pelissero.

“#Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is accepting and will serve a six-game suspension to start the 2025 regular season, per sources. The NFL and NFLPA are working to finalize the settlement, which will end Rice’s disciplinary limbo and make him eligible to return Week 7 vs. Las Vegas.”

Pelissero added that this deal is fresh and doesn’t supplant some other consideration.

“Contrary to reports, there was never an agreement or plan to have Rashee Rice play the first four games before a Sept. 30 hearing, which was scheduled as a save-the-date. A settlement was always the most likely outcome, and now the sides are finalizing.”

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice will miss first third of 2025 season

Rice violated the league’s personal conduct policy, according to ESPN.

“In July, Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years' probation for his role in the crash,” Nate Taylor wrote. “Rice, 25, pleaded guilty in district court to two third-degree felony charges — collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. He received deferred adjudication, and the case will be dismissed if he completes the probation.”

Article Continues Below

Rice had a standout rookie season with 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. Last year, a season-ending injury limited him to 24 catches for 288 yards and two scores in four games.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said earlier this summer that Rice was making great progress in the return from his injury, according to the Chiefs' YouTube page via NBC Sports.

“He’s out there playing, he’s making plays on the football field,” Mahomes said. “He’s explosive; he looks fast. You saw the start of last season. I think he can be one of the best receivers in the league.”

Also, head coach Andy Reid complimented Rice for trying to do things right on and off the field, according to Yahoo.com.

“He's done a nice job off the field, he's doing a nice job on the field,” Reid said. “You learn from your mistakes, that's the important part.”

Accepting this suspension without a fight continues that process.