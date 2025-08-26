The Cincinnati Bengals couldn’t get things done with Trey Hendrickson for a long time. Finally, they made it work. Now, the question begs: Can the Bengals franchise tag Hendrickson after the 2025 season?

It looks like it would be difficult, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“My understanding is the #Bengals did not give Trey Hendrickson a no-tag clause in his new 1-year, $30M deal. That said, the numbers likely make it difficult for Cincinnati to use the franchise tag regardless. So Hendrickson is expected to be a FA in 2026.”

So perhaps the NFL will be forced to revisit the Hendrickson drama next year.

Bengals may have short window with DE Trey Hendrickson

The rich 2025 deal works well for Hendrickson, according to USA Today.

“He is $14 million richer this season — which amounts to a 46.7% raise, not bad for this economy,” Chris Bumbaca wrote. “And has the chance to earn an additional $1 million if he plays 60% of snaps this season. (Also), the Bengals make the playoffs (per ESPN). He’s still a free agent after this season, and should his production rival his past few campaigns, teams will be lining up for his services next offseason.”

Hendrickson seemed pretty happy with the deal and with the Bengals' prospects for 2025, according to bengals.com.

“No. 9 is spinning it, so we've got a shot,” said Hendrickson of quarterback Joe Burrow after signing on Monday.

Hendrickson said it’s full speed ahead.

“It gives a lot of clarity to the 2025 defense,” Hendrickson said. “It gives us a couple of more good practices. And with a great offseason in the books, both personally and as a team. I feel like now we can go collectively play for the 2025 Bengals. And what's best for the team is the best players playing in their relative positions.”

Hendrickson said it’s a fresh one-day-at-a-time start. And he added that he will figure things out as they come.

For this season, to be given a raise I didn't necessarily had to have been given. It's a blessing to be in a position where I've been brought up to my peers,” Hendrickson said. “And also being able to get after quarterbacks.

“I love this city and with what's been happening the last couple of months, I've had time to reflect on what it means to me and how much I want to stay a Bengal for the 2025 season.”