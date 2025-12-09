The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement following the news of Tee Higgins' concussion injury in the Cincinnati Bengals' matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Higgins suffered the concussion after taking a couple of hard falls on a cold and snowy day at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium. The standout receiver lobbied to stay in the game and indicated that he was OK to play.

However, he entered concussion protocol following the conclusion of the game. Higgins had symptoms after the matchup, which will have him be busy in recovering from the injury.

The NFL and NFLPA released an official statement about Higgins on Monday, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. It was there where they explained the chain of events involving the receiver.

“Tee Higgins was evaluated twice in game and cleared to return. After the game, in discussion with club medical personnel as part of a postgame evaluation, he notified the team he was experiencing symptoms and was immediately placed in the concussion protocol,” the statement read.

What lies ahead for Bengals amid Tee Higgins injury

It marks another setback for Tee Higgins to return to the concussion protocol, limiting the Bengals' potency on offense.

Higgins last suffered a concussion on Nov. 23 against the New England Patriots. This placed him in protocol as he missed the next matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 27.

Higgins is going through his sixth season in the NFL, all with the Bengals. This year has him taking part in 12 games, making 46 catches for 667 yards and nine touchdowns.

Cincinnati has a 4-9 record on the season, holding the third spot in the AFC North Division standings. They are above the Cleveland Browns while trailing the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at 12th place. They are above the New York Jets and Browns while trailing the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Ravens on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. ET.