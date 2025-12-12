The Cincinnati Bengals had another disastrous season in 2025. Cincinnati is 4-9 heading into Week 15 after Joe Burrow missed most of the season with a turf toe injury. Now one NFL pundit is suggesting that Cincinnati should trade Burrow to a new team.

Nick Wright proposed a ridiculous trade involving Joe Burrow on the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Wright suggested that the Bengals should trade Burrow to the Eagles in exchange for Jalen Hurts and a first-round draft pick.

“I would want more if I’m Cincinnati. Considering people are wearing Tanner McKee jerseys in Philadelphia right now,” Simmons said.

“That’s fair,” Wright replied. “But at least we’re having the conversation right? At least Jalen is available.”

Hurts is not very popular with Eagles fans right now, which explains why Wright has him as part of this trade package.

But Simmons set him straight, explaining that a trade like this is practically impossible in the NFL.

“You can’t even make football trades like that, which is by the way, what the NBA has turned into with theses stupid aprons have ruined all the fun trades we can make,” Simmons concluded. “If Joe Burrow went to the Eagles, God help us.”

Bengals QB Joe Burrow's recent press conference fueling trade speculation

Burrow's recent cryptic comments appear to be fueling this trade speculation.

Burrow seemed dejected when he spoke with reporters on Wednesday. His comments even sound like he's considering his future playing football.

“If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it. I have been through a lot. And if it's not fun, then what am I doing it for?” Burrow said, per The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov.

Burrow explained that the physical and emotional toll of playing football can add up over time.

“I’m not sure there was a singular [turning point]. It’s just a reflection on a lot of things that I’ve done and been through in my career. I think I’ve been through more than most. And it’s certainly not easy on the brain or the body,” Burrow said. “There's just a lot of things going on right now.”

The Bengals will not trade Burrow, but fans are right to be worried after the star quarterback's recent comments.

Perhaps a win against the Ravens in Week 15 could raise Burrow's spirits.