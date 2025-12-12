With quarterback Joe Burrow now back under center, the Cincinnati Bengals are trying to earn as many wins as possible. However, Burrow and company will go into battle with the Baltimore Ravens without a crucial receiving weapon.

Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Tee Higgins has been ruled out, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The wide receiver is working his way back from a concussion.

Head injuries have been a problem for Higgins throughout the 2025 season. The receiver didn't play in Week 13 due to a concussion. He made his return in Week 14, catching six passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. However, Higgins was once again forced to enter the concussion protocol.

With two head injuries in the span of three weeks, the Bengals will be forced to be cautious with Higgins moving forward. Cincinnati knows they're a better team with him on the field, but they will still value long-term health over short-term value. Especially in a 4-9 season.

Article Continues Below

Over the 12 games Higgins has appeared in during the 2025 campaign, he has caught 46 passes for 667 yards and nine touchdowns. The receiver leads the team in touchdowns, ranking second in receiving yards and third in reception.

Cincinnati knew exactly the type of receiver Higgins was when they signed him to a $115 million extension. Alongside Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals have their explosive passing attack locked in for the foreseeable future.

But they can only be dominant if all three are healthy and on the gridiron. That won't be the case again come Week 15.