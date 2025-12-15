The Cincinnati Bengals' playoff hopes ended Sunday after a 24-0 loss by the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. It was quarterback Joe Burrow's first NFL career shutout and Cincinnati's first scoreless game since falling 20-0 to Baltimore in 2017.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor acknowledged the loss was on him as the playcaller, per ESPN's Ben Baby.

“Yeah, I think it's frustrating to score zero points and get shut out at home,” Taylor said postgame. “That's unacceptable. Never in a million years would I have seen that come, you know, but that's what happened today. So now we've got to look at why that happened, and we've got to be accountable for it and keep moving forward.”

It was a frustrating day for the Bengals' offense, gaining just 4.2 yards per play and getting only six conversions out of 20 opportunities on third and fourth down.

Burrow completed 25 of 39 passes for 225 yards but threw two interceptions, including a pick-six in the fourth quarter. That turnover came near the end of Cincinnati's deepest drive of the game, as Burrow’s pressured throw near the goal line was picked off by Kyle Van Noy and returned 84 yards for a touchdown by Alohi Gilman, tying the bow on a convincing Ravens shutout.

Article Continues Below

Burrow’s star receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, caught 10 passes for 132 yards but also had multiple costly drops, hurting the offense. Chase Brown had 37 receiving yards and 53 rushing yards, combining with Samaje Perine to make up the majority of Cincinnati’s 63 rushing yards.

On defense, Myles Murphy produced two sacks, three quarterback hits, and two tackles for loss, and rookie linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. recorded six tackles, two sacks, two QB hits, and one forced fumble. Jordan Battle intercepted a tipped pass from Zay Flowers, and the Bengals sacked Lamar Jackson four times.

Still, Baltimore’s offense found ways to score. Jackson threw two first-half touchdown passes to Rasheen Ali and Flowers, while Derrick Henry rushed 11 times for 100 yards, averaging 9.1 yards per carry. A 27-yard field goal by Tyler Loop in the third quarter and Gilman’s pick-six later made it 24-0 for the Ravens.

The defeat dropped Cincinnati's record to 4-10, the team’s lowest win total since 2020, and extended their playoff drought to three consecutive years. The Bengals will play their remaining games against the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, and Cleveland Browns, only to gain experience, assess talent, and strive for the highest possible draft pick.