The 2025 season has been a disaster for the Cincinnati Bengals. Everything went off the rails when Joe Burrow went down with his turf toe injury. Now the Bengals are 4-9 are seemingly have no hope of making the playoffs. The loss of Trey Hendrickson puts an exclamation point on Cincinnati's awful season.

Hendrickson had core muscle surgery on Tuesday morning, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. His season is officially over, as he'll need roughly six weeks to get healthy.

Article Continues Below

The star edge rusher did not play in Week 14 because of a hip injury.

More on this story to come.