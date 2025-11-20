Joe Burrow had a significant update while he continues to recover from a significant injury ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 12 matchup for the 2025 NFL season.

Burrow has been absent since suffering a turf toe injury in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It sidelined him for the team's next eight games, seeing Cincinnati go 1-7 in that stretch.

The star quarterback is making huge progress as he gets closer to making his way out of injured reserve. He showcased that much during his snaps in Thursday's practice, working with starter Ted Karras, per reporter Charlie Goldsmith.

“Joe Burrow is taking the snap from Ted Karras during the pre practice center exchange work. Flacco is with backup Lucas Patrick,” Goldsmith wrote.

Prior to the injury, Burrow completed 21 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. It marked a slow start after having a career campaign in 2024 where he completed 460 passes for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns.

What lies ahead for Joe Burrow, Bengals

It's a step in the right direction for Joe Burrow as the Bengals anticipate his return this season.

Success hasn't been the same for Burrow and Cincinnati since their run to the Super Bowl in 2021. Making the playoffs in 2022, they've been absent from postseason action for the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. Due to the team's record, they are at risk of missing out for the third consecutive year, making it imperative for Burrow to return when he can.

The Bengals were 2-0 to start the year. However, Burrow's injury in Week 2 had them go 1-7 since, falling down the standings in quick fashion. After struggling with Jake Browning as the starting quarterback, they replaced him with Joe Flacco following a trade with the Cleveland Browns. They are 1-4 in his starts, seeing him complete 135 passes for 1,453 yards and 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Cincinnati has a 3-7 record on the season, holding the third spot of the AFC North Division standings. They are above the Browns while trailing the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at 12th place. They are above the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets while trailing the Miami Dolphins and Ravens.

The Bengals will continue preparation for their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the New England Patriots on Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. ET.