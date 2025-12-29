It's been a lost season for the Cincinnati Bengals, who still sit at 6-10 despite a recent home win over the Arizona Cardinals. As has typically been the case for the last few years, the Bengals' defense has been the major issue with the team this year, with the squad finding itself unable to put pressure on the passer or generate turnovers for the most part so far in 2025.

The Bengals will get an up close and personal look at the best pass rusher, and possibly best overall player, in the NFL next week when they take the field against Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns. Garrett is one sack away from setting the NFL record for most sacks in a season, and the Bengals' shaky offensive line will be the only thing standing in the way of him and history.

On Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had nothing but praise for what Garrett brings to the table.

“Whatever we can do to win the game is what we're going to do,” said Taylor, per Mike Petraglia of the Jungle Roar Podcast. “…He's the best defensive player on Planet Earth… you can't put it into words. It's all hands on deck. He's an absolute nightmare.”

Ben Baby of ESPN reported that “Taylor called him the best player in the league and is ‘an absolute nightmare' to face. Taylor acknowledged that Garrett will be chasing the single-season sack record on Week 18.”

Garrett's dominant season has taken place on what has been an otherwise putrid Browns squad, meaning the Bengals will still have a good chance to win the game, even if they are unable to stop the star from getting his hands on the NFL record for sacks in a season.

The bigger issue for the Bengals is what they will do about their own defense and pass rush, which have fallen apart this year despite bringing back Trey Hendrickson over an offseason contract saga.

In any case, the Browns and Bengals are set to kick off on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET.