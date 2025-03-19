The Cincinnati Bengals head into the 2025 NFL Draft with one primary objective: strengthen their roster and capitalize on Joe Burrow’s prime years. Following an eventful free agency period, the team has set itself up for another deep postseason run. That is provided they can address key roster gaps in April’s draft. Using the PFN Mock Draft Simulator, we break down how Cincinnati could approach the first five rounds after a frantic offseason.

High Stakes in Free Agency

The Bengals' free agency period has been anything but dull. They ensured continuity on offense by keeping Tee Higgins via the franchise tag and extending tight end Mike Gesicki. Eventually, they locked down their dynamic receiving duo. Ja’Marr Chase secured a four-year, $161 million contract and Higgins inked a four-year, $115 million deal with two years fully guaranteed.

However, defense remains the team’s most pressing concern. This is especially true after their struggles on that side of the ball contributed to last season’s playoff absence. To reinforce the defensive front, the Bengals signed BJ Hill and TJ Slaton. However, additional reinforcements are still needed. As such, the upcoming draft will be pivotal in determining whether Cincinnati’s offseason is a resounding success or a missed opportunity.

Here we'll try to look at the Cincinnati Bengals 5-round post-free agency frenzy 2025 NFL mock draft, per PFN simulator.

Round 1, Pick 17: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

The Bengals have learned the hard way that protecting Burrow is non-negotiable. With that in mind, they kick off their draft by selecting Alabama’s Tyler Booker. Sure, he may not be an elite prospect due to some foot speed and balance concerns. However, Booker possesses the size, strength, and competitive edge to thrive as a guard in a power-heavy run scheme. His combination of brute force and mobility makes him a strong fit for Cincinnati’s zone-blocking approach. He can reinforce an offensive line that still carries question marks despite past investments. Bringing Booker into the fold is a critical step toward keeping Burrow upright and healthy for the long haul.

Round 2, Pick 49: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

With Higgins's future more certain, the Bengals take a proactive approach by adding Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor. Ayomanor profiles as an ideal “X” receiver with the physicality to win against press coverage. Despite inconsistent quarterback play at Stanford, he excelled at making tough contested catches. He also stretched the field with big-play ability. His arrival not only gives Burrow another weapon.

Round 3, Pick 79: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

Regardless of whether Trey Hendrickson remains with the team, the Bengals need reinforcements along the defensive front. Texas’ Alfred Collins could be the answer. He is a disruptive interior lineman who offers an intriguing mix of length, power, and surprising agility. Yes, his pass-rush repertoire remains a work in progress. That said, his versatility allows him to line up anywhere from 0-technique to 5-technique. Of course, he may start as a rotational player. Still, Collins has the tools to develop into a key contributor in Cincinnati’s defensive line rotation.

Round 4, Pick 119: Tommi Hill, CB, Nebraska

Cincinnati’s secondary struggled with inconsistency in 2024. That makes cornerback depth a priority. Enter Tommi Hill, a versatile defensive back with an intriguing skill set. He was originally a wide receiver before transitioning to cornerback. As such, Hill has a natural feel for tracking the football and making plays in coverage. Sure, his backpedal and hip transitions need refinement. However, his explosiveness and ball skills make him a worthy Day 3 developmental pick. The Bengals can ease him into the rotation while refining his technique, with the hope that he grows into a reliable starting corner.

Round 5, Pick 153: Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson

Cincinnati has been searching for consistency at the tight end position. Clemson’s Jake Briningstool could be the man they're looking for. Yes, he plays more like a big-bodied wide receiver than a traditional tight end. That said, his receiving skills and potential as a red-zone weapon are enticing. He could emerge as a productive third option in the passing game. That's if he can refine his route running and develop a more aggressive mindset after the catch. Sure, he still has work to do as a blocker. However, his offensive upside makes him a worthwhile investment in the fifth round.

Final Thoughts

With this five-round haul, the Bengals address key areas of need while setting themselves up for both immediate impact and long-term success. Tyler Booker fortifies the offensive line to keep Joe Burrow protected, while Elic Ayomanor adds insurance at wide receiver amid Tee Higgins’ uncertain future. Alfred Collins bolsters the defensive front, Tommi Hill provides much-needed depth in the secondary, and Jake Briningstool offers another dimension to the passing attack. While Cincinnati’s free agency moves laid the foundation, the draft will ultimately determine whether this offseason is a true success. If the Bengals nail these selections, they’ll be primed to reclaim their status as AFC contenders in 2025 and beyond.