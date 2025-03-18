The Cincinnati Bengals have their wide receivers signed, sealed, and delivered. They would like to say the same about defensive end Trey Hendrickson. But if it doesn’t work out that way, here is the perfect Hendrickson trade the Bengals must make after deals with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

First, the Bengals need to find the right partner. And that partner is the Washington Commanders. This is a team that has most of the pieces to make a serious Super Bowl run, with the glaring exception of a consistent threat from the edge. Hendrickson could put the Commanders over the top.

So after identifying the team, they have to come up with the right pieces to make a trade work.

Bengals must send DE Trey Hendrickson to Commanders

It may never get that far. The Bengals would love to have Hendrickson take less money and stick with the program, according to a post on X by Dianna Russini.

Sources: Cincinnati is working to retain Trey Hendrickson and discussions are ongoing between the two sides.

The Bengals are attempting to do what many in the league thought difficult and keep — and pay — all three of their stars.

Jordan Schultz added a similar report on his X post.

The #Bengals, even after getting lucrative extensions done with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, still hope to do a deal with Trey Hendrickson despite granting him permission to seek a trade. It won’t be easy, but they are not giving up there.

Joe Burrow publicly pushed for Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Mike Gesicki, and Trey Hendrickson to get paid. They’re three-fourths of the way there.

If the trade happens, it starts with the Commanders giving up their No. 29 pick in the first round. This makes sense for the Commanders because they couldn’t find a player anywhere near Hendrickson’s production at that spot. It’s a win-win at this point.

Of course, the Bengals will want more. And that’s the sticking point. The Commanders have sculpted their 2025 roster and won’t be willing to give up any important pieces. The only way to make it work is by offering another pick. Because they don’t have a third-round pick, the best the Commanders could do — without giving up their second-round pick — is sending a fourth-round pick to the Bengals. If the Bengals agreed to cpounter with their fifth-round pick, this might work.

The Commanders have enough cap space to pay for Hendrickson. They just need to get the deal done.

From Cincinnati’s viewpoint, they could use their two first-round picks to load up on a pair of defensive standouts. They could come back with their Round 2 pick and get a third defender. Then they could target offense with their Round 3 and two Round 4 selections.