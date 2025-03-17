The Cincinnati Bengals officially signed both Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase to new contract extensions on Sunday. Higgins reels in a four-year, $115 million deal while Chase signed for four years, $161 million. Reports indicate the deal was finally able to be done once Higgins switched agents.

During a guest appearance on “The Facility” on Fox Sports 1, Fox insider Jordan Schultz revealed that Tee Higgins changed his agent to the same agent Ja'Marr Chase uses in Rocky Arceneaux of Alliance Sports back in December. That switch made the contract negotiations for the Bengals and their two superstar wideouts much easier.

“When Tee Higgins made the switch to Ja'Marr's agent Rocky Arceneaux of Alliance Sports, the same agent told them, ‘Look I'm not gonna do one or the other. It's going to be both together.”

The first two years of Higgins' contract are guaranteed and the 26-year-old wideout becomes the highest-paid WR2 in NFL history. As for Chase, his deal gives him $112 million guaranteed and the contract makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

Cincinnati simply made sure to maintain its weapons for quarterback Joe Burrow to keep the offense running for the long haul. When healthy, the Bengals have one of the most dominant offenses on paper.

There was plenty of speculation that the organization wouldn't be able to retain both Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. Last offseason, the Bengals decided to franchise tag Higgins to prevent him from hitting free agency. The front office did it again, only this time, it led to Cincinnati signing him to an extension that keeps him with the team.

Higgins missed five games last season due to injury but when he was on the field, the five-year veteran proved to be more than reliable. Tee Higgins finished the 2024 campaign with 73 receptions, 911 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns (career-high). Now that he's with Cincinnati for numerous years ahead, he'll aim to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in 2025 for the first time since the 2022 season.

All eyes are now on the Bengals and defensive end Trey Hendrickson, as speculation grows the franchise won't be able to retain the 30-year-old pass rusher. Shortly after the 2024 season concluded, Burrow pushed hard for the franchise to get a deal done for Hendrickson, alongside his two superstar wide receivers.