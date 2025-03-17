The Cincinnati Bengals entered the offseason with three major contract questions surrounding their team. They managed to check off two of those questions on Sunday night when they signed superstar wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term contract extensions. Now, the focus turns to pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who is also looking for a big contract of his own this offseason.

Hendrickson has established himself as one of the most dominant defensive linemen in the NFL during his four-season stint with the Bengals, and he is fresh off leading the league with 17.5 sacks in 2024. While Hendrickson was granted permission to seek a trade by Cincinnati earlier this offseason, reports indicate that the team is not in a rush to move on from him.

“There is definitely trade interest. But the Bengals have not shown an eagerness to deal him,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said when speaking about Hendrickson's situation.

Could Bengals find a way to reach a contract extension with Trey Hendrickson?

Finding a way to keep Chase, Higgins, and Hendrickson in town on long-term deals was always going to be tough for the Bengals front office, so it wasn't too big of a surprise to see that the team was allowing Hendrickson to explore a trade, seemingly making him the odd man out in this equation. However, contract talks between these two sides have picked up recently, and Cincinnati hasn't shown much interest in trading Hendrickson to this point.

There's still a lot of work to be done before this deal gets finalized, but it looks like the Bengals may actually be successful in their quest to keep all three of these studs in town. With Chase and Higgins locked up, and trade talks not developing, look for Cincinnati to work on hammering out an extension for Hendrickson over the next few weeks as they attempt to keep their superstar core intact for the long run.