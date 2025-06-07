In every NFL offseason, a few rookies emerge unexpectedly, demanding attention. For the Cincinnati Bengals, one such rookie is making serious waves. Fourth-round pick Barrett Carter is quickly turning heads during the Bengals’ 2025 Organized Team Activities (OTAs). He has showcased not only his skill set but also leadership traits that are rare for a first-year player. In a room full of veterans and more highly touted prospects, Carter’s voice, work ethic, and versatility are setting him apart.

A Complicated Bengals Offseason

Cincinnati entered the 2025 offseason with no shortage of question marks. The front office managed to secure long-term deals for superstar receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. These ensured that Joe Burrow's primary weapons remain intact. That stability on offense was critical, of course. However, deeper roster concerns remained unresolved. The Bengals' interior offensive line, for instance, continues to be a glaring weak spot.

On the defensive side, Cincinnati took major swings in both free agency and the draft. The results, though, are far from guaranteed. The team moved on from long-time defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. That added further uncertainty to a unit that already faced turnover. The Bengals invested heavily in their front seven. They drafted Shemar Stewart, Demetrius Knight Jr, and Carter to bolster the group. However, Stewart and Knight Jr had some contract negotiation issues during their recent rookie minicamp. That absence created opportunities for others — and no one has seized the moment more than Carter.

Here we'll try to look at the Cincinnati Bengals rookie player whose stock is rising and turning heads in 2025 OTAs.

Barrett Carter Steps Into the Spotlight

With both of Cincinnati's top defensive draft picks on the sidelines, Carter has emerged as an unexpected leader among the rookies. Team observers have routinely seen Carter leading drills and being vocal on the field. He has consistently been at the front of every line, taking charge and setting the tone for his peers. That kind of behavior usually comes from seasoned veterans, not fourth-round rookies.

Despite being selected 119th overall, Carter is playing with the confidence of a much higher pick. It seems that, for him, draft status means little. What matters is production, and Carter is putting in the work to earn his place. His leadership has not gone unnoticed by coaches and teammates alike. With each practice rep, he's reinforcing the message: Carter is here to compete.

Impressive Production at Clemson

Carter's resume from Clemson speaks for itself. In his senior season, the versatile linebacker tallied 82 total tackles, including 11 tackles for loss. His 3.5 sacks and seven passes defended demonstrate the breadth of his skill set. He can make plays in both the run and pass game. This level of production offered a glimpse into Carter’s NFL potential.

In addition, what makes Carter especially intriguing is his versatility. He’s not just a one-dimensional run stuffer or purely a pass-coverage linebacker. He can contribute in multiple facets of the game. His college tape reflects strong instincts, fluid mobility in coverage, and the ability to diagnose plays quickly. These are traits that translate well to today’s pass-heavy NFL.

Two Different Linebackers, Two Different Roles

One of the more fascinating aspects of the Bengals' 2025 draft strategy was selecting two linebackers who bring completely different strengths to the roster. Yes, Knight is viewed as the heir apparent to Germaine Pratt. Meanwhile, Carter fills a very different niche.

As defensive coordinator Al Golden explained, modern NFL linebackers must affect at least two of three critical areas. They must stop the run, defend the pass, and contribute on special teams. Knight excels in the first and third categories. However, he remains limited in pass coverage. Carter, conversely, brings exceptional value in coverage and special teams while still providing solid run defense.

In many ways, Carter is positioned to fill a hybrid role previously occupied by Akeem Davis-Gaither and nickel defender Mike Hilton. He can drop into coverage, defend against tight ends and running backs, and offer flexibility on passing downs. That is a skill set highly coveted in today’s league. As offenses continue to emphasize mismatches in space, defenders like Carter become increasingly important.

Opportunity Knocks

Timing is often everything in the NFL. Carter’s timing couldn’t be better. With key rookies missing valuable reps and a new defensive coordinator evaluating the roster with fresh eyes, Carter’s early standout performances put him in prime position to carve out a meaningful role come training camp and preseason.

Cincinnati's once stable linebacker room has undergone significant change this offseason. Logan Wilson remains the anchor, but depth and rotational roles are up for grabs. If Carter continues on his current trajectory, he could very well see substantial snaps on passing downs, special teams, and even in certain base packages as the season progresses.

The Bengals May Have Found a Steal

It’s still early, and plenty can change as training camp unfolds. But through the first phase of the offseason, Barrett Carter is doing everything right. He’s preparing like a pro, performing like a seasoned veteran, and showcasing the leadership that coaches covet. For a fourth-round pick, that’s everything you can ask for — and then some.

In a Bengals offseason filled with questions, Carter’s emergence provides one of the few clear bright spots. While Cincinnati’s top picks remain embroiled in contract negotiations, Carter is quietly proving that sometimes the biggest surprises come after Day 2 of the draft. If he keeps this up, Barrett Carter might not just make the 53-man roster — he might play a significant role in keeping Cincinnati’s defense competitive in 2025.