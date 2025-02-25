The Cleveland Browns head into the 2025 offseason in dire need of a fresh start. After a dismal 3-14 season, the franchise is looking to make critical roster moves that will help reestablish its identity. Sure, marquee free agents will dominate headlines. However, Cleveland would be wise to target underrated talent that can make an immediate difference. Now, the Browns have a chance to make savvy, low-risk signings that could speed up their rebuild.

Reflecting on the Browns' Catastrophic 2024 Season

Just two seasons ago, Cleveland was a playoff team. That feels like a distant memory now, especially with defensive star Myles Garrett reportedly wanting out.

The 2024 season unraveled in spectacular fashion. Deshaun Watson’s struggles at quarterback put the team in an early hole. Things only worsened when he suffered a devastating Achilles tear. With this being his second Achilles injury, his availability for the 2025 season remains a major question mark.

Despite last season’s collapse, there is still talent on this roster. Recall that just two years ago, Joe Flacco led them to the postseason. However, after such a disastrous campaign, everything about this team’s direction is in doubt. The Browns enter the offseason facing one of the most chaotic quarterback dilemmas in recent memory. That makes it difficult to feel optimistic about the immediate future. And to make matters worse, their best player is looking for an exit.

Here we'll try to identify the three sneaky good NFL free agents whom the Cleveland Browns need to sign in the 2025 offseason.

1. Nick Chubb, RB

Nick Chubb is coming off a season marred by injuries. He hasn’t looked like the dominant power back he once was. This marks the second consecutive year where knee injuries have sidelined him. That raises concerns about his long-term durability. Yes, Chubb has expressed interest in staying with the Browns. That said, the uncertainty surrounding Garrett’s trade request could signal a major roster overhaul. If Cleveland is preparing for a full-scale rebuild, investing significant money in a 29-year-old running back may not align with their long-term strategy.

That said, another year of recovery could help Chubb regain some of his explosiveness. However, general manager Andrew Berry has remained noncommittal about his future with the team. Chubb has made it clear that he would like to finish his career in Cleveland. A return could make sense under the right conditions. If the Browns opt to bring him back on a performance-based contract, they could still explore additional options to strengthen their backfield while minimizing financial risk.

2. Ronnie Stanley, OT

Upgrading the offensive line is nearly as crucial as addressing the quarterback situation. With Jedrick Wills Jr set to hit free agency, Cleveland has a key decision to make. Sure, they could bring back their former first-round pick. However, Wills' injury history makes it likely that both parties will seek a fresh start.

That’s where Ronnie Stanley becomes a prime target. Few players did more to boost their free-agent stock in 2024 than the Ravens’ veteran left tackle. After struggling with a severe ankle injury that derailed his career in 2021, Stanley bounced back in a big way last season. He regained his form as an elite pass protector. If Cleveland wants to stabilize its offensive line, adding Stanley would be a savvy move.

3. Justin Fields, QB

Quarterback has been Cleveland’s biggest question mark since at least October, if not earlier. The Browns have multiple avenues to address the position. Free agency also presents intriguing options. If Justin Fields becomes available, the Browns should seriously consider bringing him in.

Fields' tenure in Chicago didn’t go as planned. Still, context is important. He played behind a porous offensive line with limited weapons and was forced into a system that failed to maximize his strengths. Sure, he hasn’t fully developed as a passer. However, Fields remains one of the most dynamic running quarterbacks in the NFL. He also presents a more affordable option compared to someone like Kirk Cousins.

Coming out of Ohio State, Fields wasn’t known solely as a dual-threat quarterback. He was a polished pocket passer who threw for over 3,200 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2019. If the Browns want a quarterback with upside rather than just a short-term stopgap, Fields is an ideal candidate. Additionally, signing him wouldn’t prevent Cleveland from using an early draft pick on a rookie signal-caller to develop for the future.

Looking Ahead

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 offseason with more questions than answers, but they have an opportunity to make strategic moves that will help stabilize the franchise. Bringing back Nick Chubb on a team-friendly deal would provide leadership and a potential offensive spark, while signing Ronnie Stanley would help fortify a battered offensive line. Meanwhile, taking a chance on Justin Fields could give them a high-upside quarterback option without overcommitting to a long-term solution. With uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson’s health and Myles Garrett’s future, the Browns need to make smart, calculated signings rather than splashy, high-risk moves. If they can land these sneaky-good free agents, Cleveland could take a significant step toward rebuilding its competitive foundation for 2025 and beyond.