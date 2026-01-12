John Harbaugh has emerged as a high-profile candidate for the head coaching vacancy in Cleveland, though his interest reportedly comes with significant demands. Following his exit from Baltimore, insiders suggest Harbaugh is seeking a 20 million annual salary and a 10 million budget for his assistants. He also requires total roster authority and the power to select his own personnel executive.

While the Browns are considered a top destination alongside the Giants and Falcons, meeting these prerequisites would force a major structural change within the organization to grant him the level of control he desires.

Official steps are being taken to evaluate younger talent as the franchise expands its search beyond veteran names. According to Tom Pelissero, the Browns requested an interview with Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski for their head coaching job.

Just 30 years old, Udinski has risen rapidly through the coaching ranks and is now getting his first look for a head coaching position. His inclusion in the hiring cycle highlights a growing interest in innovative minds capable of transforming an offense that is currently viewed as a primary area for improvement heading into the 2026 season.

Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is also expected to interview for the position as the team looks to overhaul its offensive identity. Recognized for his ability to develop signal-callers, McDaniel could be the ideal fit to lead a room featuring Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel.

Despite a complicated end to his time in Miami involving questions about leadership, his status as an elite play-caller remains respected across the league.

Strategic decisions regarding the next hire will define the trajectory of the franchise as it moves on from the Kevin Stefanski era.

Ultimately, the goal remains to find a leader who can maximize the current roster while instilling a winning environment. With several interviews now scheduled, the team is moving swiftly to secure a candidate who can provide both offensive innovation and the strong presence necessary to lead the locker room back to the postseason.