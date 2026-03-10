The official start of NFL free agency is quickly approaching. As the legal tampering period rages on, the Cleveland Browns have continued to work on improving their roster. New head coach Todd Monken could use all the upgrades he can get. After trading for new right tackle Tytus Howard, then signing new left guard Zion Johnson, the Browns have made another move involving their offensive line. According to the team's official X, formerly Twitter, account, Cleveland has resigned guard Teven Jenkins.

“Here to stay!” exclaimed the team's account. “We've re-signed G @TevenJenkins.”

Jenkins, a former second-round pick of the Chicago Bears, carved out a solid role for himself in Cleveland last season. Now that he's back, Jenkins will be a key reserve for a line that has undergone a few changes already. Hopefully, this helps lead to an improved first season under Monken's leadership. Can the Browns get back on track after a massively disappointing 2025 campaign?

Browns look to turn things around under new head coach Todd Monken

In addition to resigning Jenkins plus bringing aboard new starters in Howard and Johnson aboard, the Browns have made other moves to help Monken in his first season. Linebacker Quincy Williams was added to help bolster one of the NFL's best defenses. Cleveland GM Andrew Berry also has a host of picks in next month's NFL Draft as well.

Despite the moves made so far, it's clear that the Browns are likely still the fourth-best team in the AFC North. The Cincinnati Bengals haven't done much in free agency yet, but the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have been making moves. The Ravens, under new head coach Jesse Minter, swung a massive trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for star edge rusher Maxx Crosby. The Steelers have also hired a new head coach in Mike McCarthy. The AFC North will likely be a dogfight once again. Is the resigning of Jenkins just the next step in Cleveland's plan for an overhauled roster entering 2026?