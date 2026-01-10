The identity of the Cleveland Browns will be inextricably linked to defense as long as new single-season sacks leader Myles Garrett dominates the line of scrimmage. However, it is painfully obvious that an overhaul is immediately needed on offense. Perhaps the organization views Mike McDaniel as the man to help enact such change. The recently-fired Miami Dolphins head coach is expected to interview for Cleveland's vacancy, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

McDaniel is a vaunted offensive mind who temporarily transformed Tua Tagovailoa into an NFL passing yards and passer rating leader. Although his tenure in Miami ended in intense scrutiny, the 42-year-old clearly still inspires some respect around the league. He has already secured a HC interview with the Tennessee Titans and will be among the most coveted offensive coordinator options if he does not land the top job this offseason.