After 12 years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Mike Evans is now entering free agency. Despite his allegiance to the Buccaneers, Evans will be looking for the best deal available on the open market.

The Cleveland Browns could be the franchise to make that offer. The organization is expected to show interest in Evans in free agency, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Working in their favor is Evans' ties to new head coach Todd Monken.

“Bucs six-time Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans is set to hit the free agent market on Monday, and the Browns are expected to be among the multiple teams interested,” Cabot wrote.

“Of Evans’ suitors, the Browns make more sense than some, in part because the future Hall of Famer flourished with new Browns head coach Todd Monken as his offensive coordinator in Tampa, and would welcome the opportunity to be reunited with him,” she concluded.

Evans was named to the Pro Bowl six times with the Buccaneers. Monken served as his offensive coordinator for two of those campaigns. The receiver may be intrigued by a reunion. Cleveland would need to clear some cap space to facilitate a deal. But they wouldn't be interested if they didn't think that was possible.

The harder thing for the Browns will be convincing Evans to play for the franchise, even with Monken in place. Cleveland has eight total wins over their last two seasons and has just gone through a complete organizational shake up. Evans may not want to be in that environment to end his career.

But if the Browns can convince him, the receiver would be a massive boon in the offense. Over 176 total games with the Bucs, Evans has caught 866 passes for 13,052 yards and 108 touchdowns. He has a Super Bowl ring alongside his Pro Bowl nominations.

Evans is going to be highly sought after in free agency, making the Browns' pursuit much more difficult. But Cleveland can't be counted out as the wide receiver considers his future.