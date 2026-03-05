As rumors surround the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions, especially the former coming off a Super Bowl appearance, both teams are looking to improve in the offseason heading into the 2026 season. While people could be speculating who the Lions and Patriots will trade for and acquire in the offseason, both teams are hosting a star offensive tackle who was sidelined for all of the 2025 season.

According to insider Jordan Schultz, former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Jedrick Wills “has been on a tour of visits with NFL teams,” with two including New England and Detroit. The expectation from Wills is that the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft “fully expects” to be a part of a team.

“Sources: Former #Browns OT Jedrick Wills, who sat out last season to fully recover from a knee injury, has been on a tour of visits with NFL teams — including the #Patriots and today with the #Lions. Visits are expected to continue into next week. A former top-10 pick, Wills — who is just 26 — fully expects to be with an NFL team this season,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Former Browns OT Jedrick Wills missed the entire 2025 season

As mentioned, Wills missed the entirety of the 2025 season with a “lingering knee injury,” looking to get better for 2026 as was originally reported by Schultz on June 2, 2025.

“Sources: Free agent OT Jedrick Wills, who dealt with a lingering knee injury last season, is planning to sit out most — or possibly all — of the upcoming season to fully recover and get back to 100%,” Schultz wrote. “Wills, the former #Browns’ top 10 pick, has drawn interest from multiple teams and is still just 26 years old — but he believes taking this time off is the best move for the long-term future of his career.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen who ends up with Wills and if it will be the Patriots or the Lions.