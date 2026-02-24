One of the biggest questions for the Cleveland Browns heading into next season is who will be starting at quarterback for the team in Week 1. Shedeur Sanders took over the starting role for Cleveland down the stretch of last season, with mixed results, but the team still has a significant amount of money committed to veteran Deshaun Watson, who has recovered from injury.

Recently, Browns general manager Andrew Berry predictably didn't give a straight answer on who will be starting for the team during his media availability at the NFL Combine.

“GM Andrew Berry said it’s too early to say if Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders will be the Week 1 starter. They’re also looking outside,” reported Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on X, formerly Twitter.

Sanders took over last season for fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and ended up starting the last few games of the season for the Browns, having some highlights and lowlights, which should be expected from a young quarterback.

Meanwhile, Watson first joined the Browns all the way back in 2022 but has since seen scandals and injuries overshadow his time there. However, as previously mentioned, the team has a lot of money tied to him this season, so the ownership might insist on at least giving him a chance to earn the starting job.

Making that decision will be newly minted Browns head coach Todd Monken, who came over from the Baltimore Ravens this offseason and will take over for Kevin Stefanski. The Browns would certainly benefit whoever they end up selecting as their starting quarterback by adding some more talent at both the receiver and offensive line positions this offseason.

In any case, the NFL free agency period is set to begin on March 11, while the NFL Draft will get underway in late April.